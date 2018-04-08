Small Business Snapshot: BlueWater Aesthetics
Tiffany Ruble, owner of BlueWater Aesthetics-Licensed skin therapist, laser certified, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? We are a medical spa specializing in laser IPL treatments, medical-grade chemical peels, dermaplaning, microderm, microneedling, hydrofacials, luxury facials, acne treatments and more. I carry Obaqi medical-grade skin care and Isdin skincare out of Spain.
What is the business background of the owners? Bachelor’s in business management from Covenant College, Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
Why did you start this particular business? I started this spa because of my passion for skin and my love of the business world in general.
What makes your business unique? My medical spa is unique because of the individual attention focused on ever client. My treatments are not cookie cutter, but tailored especially to the client’s skin concerns and desires. I work tirelessly to bring transformation to every client’s skin. I do not settle for okay, only for the “wow factor!”
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? I so enjoy getting to know every client of mine and the wonderful feeling I get from each person when they get up from my treatment chair, when they are glowing and feel more beautiful than when they walked theough my door is priceless.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? Coming to a brand new city and getting everyone acquainted with BlueWater Aesthetics has been a great challenge that has been so exciting and daunting all the same time.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? I know clients receive personal attention and value for their money that cannot be recreated in a larger medical spa or office. I am always at my clients’ disposal being just a call or text away.
THE FACTS
Business Age: 2 years
Owners: Tiffany Ruble, licensed skin therapist, laser certified
Location: 405½ Broad St.
Previous Location: Dalton, GA
Number of Employees: 1
Telephone: 706-537-7006
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday