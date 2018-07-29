Small Business Snapshot: Bento Bx
Zhan Ping Wang, owner of Bento Bx, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? To provide great food and great service at a great price!
What is your business background? I have over seven years experience and my partner has over 11 years experience in the restaurant business. Three of my seven years were spent training in sushi preparation. The rest of my training has been in hibachi. I am only 25 years old, so I have been in this business the majority of my adult life.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business? I saw an opportunity to transition the buffet style restaurant into a different concept for this location.
What makes your business unique? I try very hard to make sure that customers have a great atmosphere. The food is prepared according to my years of experience in the kitchen and I try to create a great dining experience.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? It allows me an opportunity to provide a great dining experience and at the same time provide me an opportunity to live my passion cooking on a daily basis.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? I am very young and it has been a challenge to transition an existing restaurant from a buffet to a menu-based restaurant. Learning the marketing aspect and utilizing various social media for advertising [has also been challenging].
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? I would like to invite everyone to share in the dining experience at Bento Bx. We are family-oriented and have something for all ages.
THE FACTS
Business name: Bento Bx
Owner(s) name(s) and official title(s): Zhan Ping Wang and Quin Xue
Business Age: 1 month (11 years before name/style change)
How long have you owned it? 3 months
Business location: 3148 Martha Berry Highway
Time at current location: 3 months
Previous location if moved in last year: Same location, new business
Telephone and fax numbers: 706-346-6680
Number of employees: 4
Web site: Bento Bx on Facebook
Hours (if open to the public): Monday-Thursday & Sunday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Email Address: QuinXue1993@gmail.com