Victoria F. Ward, managing member of Appalachian Clinical Research, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
To give free extra medical services, medicine and money to people dealing with diseases such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, etc., in one stop. ACR tests new drugs and medical applications on volunteer patients for pharmaceutical companies.
What is your business background?
My business background is in health administration and my education is in nursing.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business?
ACR begins with questions, such as, “Is Georgia becoming a better place to live? Are your family, friends and neighbors, on average, healthier? If they are not, why not? And how can I do better?”
What makes your business unique?
ACR pays participants for time and travel. We never charge for services or medicine. There is no wait time, proof of income, insurance, residency or picture ID required for our services, just HIPAA and HITECH Act compliant additional healthcare.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
I enjoy getting to meet the people who are so thankful for our services. They come back for new studies and you build a relationship with them. I get to hear their stories. It’s akin to helping my own family.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
The biggest challenge is creating awareness among folks dealing with chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, diabetes, etc., and for physicians, getting healthy returns that benefit your patients, practice and ACR.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
More than half of all Americans have chronic health conditions. If you’re dealing with an ongoing disease call Victoria, Denise, Jenn, Dan or Dr. Trimble today at 770-769-4564. Refer a friend to ACR and get $50.
THE FACTS
Business name: Appalachian Clinical Research LLC (ACR)
Business age: 5 years
Business location: 321B N. Main St., Adairsville
Telephone: 770-769-4564
Number of employees: 5
Website: aclinresearch.com
Email: vward@aclinresearch.com