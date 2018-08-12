Small Business Snapshot: Alarm Systems
Clay Davis, chief operating officer of Alarm Systems, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
To service and install low voltage systems for residential and commercial customers.
What is your business background?
Both owners (Clay Davis and Chad Wilson) have been in this business for 20 years. Prior to owning the business we worked as technicians and sales people.
Why did you start this particular business?
We were primarily a voice and data company. We wanted to expand the services we offered to include alarm systems.
What makes your business unique?
We are the oldest locally owned and operated alarm company in Rome. We are one of the few locally owned businesses and our office is in Rome and open to our customers to do business here.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
Making customers feel safe and providing quality alarm systems as well as quality voice and data services.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
Competing against the larger companies.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
We are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year. We are more than just an alarm company. We service and install CCTV Systems, Fire Alarms, Voice & Data Cabling Systems, and run Fiber. We not only provide these services to residential, but we also do systems for commercial, educational, government and industrial facilities.
THE FACTS
Business name: Alarm Systems
Owners: Chad Wilson – President, Clay Davis - COO
Business Age: 50 years
How long have you owned it? Since Jan. 2005
Business location: 338 W. Third St.
Telephone and fax numbers: 706-291-7577; 706-290-9321
Number of employees: 12
Web site: alarmsrome.com
Hours (if open to the public): M-F 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Email Address: Linda@alarmsrome.com or Clay@alarmsrome.com