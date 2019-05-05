Tina Samuels, owner of Rome Bodywork and Wellness, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot. What is your business background? I left the corporate writing world in 2016 to make my hobby of holistic education a career. Beginning with bath salts and essential oil rollers, I then studied aromatherapy and worked on creating herbal remedies. After yoga teacher training at the beginning of 2019, I wanted to focus solely on the yoga/meditation/bodywork portion of the business and opened my own space at the Riverside Business Park. Since it is just me, and I have chronic health conditions, I tend to only book a few appointments a day but hoping to increase this as the business progresses. Why did you start this particular business? Selfishly, I realized how self-conscious I felt going to do yoga. Everyone that taught was in great shape and the people that went to the classes were thin and flexible. While I love the art of yoga, I’m definitely not thin or flexible. I wanted a good, safe place where a handful of people could come and not feel self-conscious. So, we have classes for those with chronic pain and illness and for those who are inflexible. Classes are also super small with a maximum of only four people in the space that we are in at the moment (we have plans to go into a larger studio that will hold 12 people comfortably for classes and events). What makes your business unique? By us really focusing on those with chronic pain and illness and inflexibility, I believe that we cater to a unique section of people that may not have a place where they feel comfortable. Our classes are designed solely for them, with no complicated poses or gimmicks that could get them hurt. Our flow is slower, and more defined. You also can book everything online, 24/7 so that you have complete control over when you see us. We keep the phone off during our business hours most days so we don’t disrupt our clients, so this offers a way to book sessions without having to leave endless voice messages in hopes of a call-back. We also have texting set up between us and our clients so that you can text us for an appointment, or if you have questions, or anything at all. What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? I love seeing the look on people’s faces as they go to leave a class or session. It’s one thing to see someone smile at you, it’s another to see their eyes light up and the happiness that radiates from them. My clients are really the best people. What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? Getting our name out there as well as our message. We are definitely not your average yoga studio. While we do meditation and other things you’ll find at other facilities, we go against the grain on how we present it. We do a lot of bodywork to relieve muscle tension and increase range of motion in the joints. It’s definitely a different experience than many places. That, and I’m a new teacher. I don’t claim to have vast experience, but I do claim to spend hours every day learning more and more, creating new sequences that target inflexibility and expanding range of motion, as well as being inclusive to that with chronic health conditions. I also try very hard to stay up to date on my clients, their needs, and their limitations.
Tina Samuels, owner of Rome Bodywork and Wellness, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is your business background?
I left the corporate writing world in 2016 to make my hobby of holistic education a career. Beginning with bath salts and essential oil rollers, I then studied aromatherapy and worked on creating herbal remedies.
After yoga teacher training at the beginning of 2019, I wanted to focus solely on the yoga/meditation/bodywork portion of the business and opened my own space at the Riverside Business Park. Since it is just me, and I have chronic health conditions, I tend to only book a few appointments a day but hoping to increase this as the business progresses.
Why did you start this particular business?
Selfishly, I realized how self-conscious I felt going to do yoga. Everyone that taught was in great shape and the people that went to the classes were thin and flexible. While I love the art of yoga, I’m definitely not thin or flexible. I wanted a good, safe place where a handful of people could come and not feel self-conscious.
So, we have classes for those with chronic pain and illness and for those who are inflexible. Classes are also super small with a maximum of only four people in the space that we are in at the moment (we have plans to go into a larger studio that will hold 12 people comfortably for classes and events).
What makes your business unique?
By us really focusing on those with chronic pain and illness and inflexibility, I believe that we cater to a unique section of people that may not have a place where they feel comfortable. Our classes are designed solely for them, with no complicated poses or gimmicks that could get them hurt. Our flow is slower, and more defined.
You also can book everything online, 24/7 so that you have complete control over when you see us. We keep the phone off during our business hours most days so we don’t disrupt our clients, so this offers a way to book sessions without having to leave endless voice messages in hopes of a call-back.
We also have texting set up between us and our clients so that you can text us for an appointment, or if you have questions, or anything at all.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
I love seeing the look on people’s faces as they go to leave a class or session. It’s one thing to see someone smile at you, it’s another to see their eyes light up and the happiness that radiates from them. My clients are really the best people.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
Getting our name out there as well as our message. We are definitely not your average yoga studio.
We do a lot of bodywork to relieve muscle tension and increase range of motion in the joints. It’s definitely a different experience than many places.