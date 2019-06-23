Phil Epstein, owner of Phil’s Alterations, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
To offer the best quality and prices in men’s and ladies’ alterations.
What is your business background?
I come from three generations of tailors in my family to give the best quality in alternations in Northwest Georgia. I opened here last July and had a good following of customers, but had to close down for a while due to heart surgery.
Why did you start this particular business?
Because I love to sew and give people the quality of workmanship. I am not a dry cleaner or a home sewer but a professional tailor who gives quality to my customers.
What makes your business unique?
My skill with wedding gowns and prom dresses. My business offers next day delivery, and I do not charge extra for that service.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
It is a dying art and what I can do. My grandfather showed me a lot about garments that other people do not know how to do. I love to talk to my customers and show them what I can do. I even have a lot of customers who come from Atlanta because they say my prices are cheaper and quality is better. Need proof of words? Come see me and let me show you what I can do.