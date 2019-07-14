Griffin Wright, President of the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, answers questions about the organization for this week’s Highlighting Helping Hands.
What is the purpose of the organization?
It is a nonprofit, all volunteer, community-based animal welfare organization. We depend solely on the generosity of individuals and corporate donors to fund our programs and services. We provide low cost spay/neuter programs.
How is the organization funded?
It is supported through donations of our community and corporate offices.
How did you obtain this position, and why did you pursue the position?
This is my first year of being president of the Rome-Floyd Humane Society. I volunteered for the organization for about 3 years and wanted to help in any way I can.
What do you enjoy most acting as head/part of this organization?
Helping people with our spay/neuter program. This ensures no overpopulation of pets. We have people in our community who need help feeding their animals, as well.
What is the organization’s biggest challenge?
To make ends meet as we depend solely on donations.
If the organization uses volunteers, in what capacity?
We use volunteers in our office, during events and in the spay/neuter programs.
Is there something you would like to say to our readers?
The main thing I’d like to tell the readers is to please have your pets spayed or neutered. We have overpopulation of both cats and dogs in our community.