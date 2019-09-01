What is the purpose of your organization? To stop the suffering for Public Animal Welfare Services animals. We provide veterinary care and treatments, including parvo tests and surgeries. ARF also helps with providing food and supplies to PAWS.
How is your organization/club funded? ARF is funded through local donations. Donations can be made at the ARF website, or by mail to ARF, P.O. Box 682, Rome, GA 30162. Donations can also be made to the ARF Rome Floyd accounts at Synovus Bank, Citizens First Bank, or Greater Community Bank. ARF also accepts dog houses, food and supplies directly.
What do you enjoy most acting as a part of this club/organization? Providing education about the care of shelter animals.
What is your club/organization’s biggest challenge? Securing enough funding to help enough animals.
Does the organization uses volunteers? Yes, for help fostering animals and transporting them, when needed. This includes taking in a dog or cat for a few days while it waits for a rescue group to come and pick it up, and taking animals to the vet or groomer. Volunteers also sometimes take animals on longer transports to rescue groups in other states. ARF will take any time that anyone has to give us!
Is there something else you would like to say to our readers? 80 percent of PAWS dogs are owner surrendered, only receiving rabies shots and many have never had vet care for injuries. Many are special needs pets.