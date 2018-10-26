Both of the locations for Blue Sky Outfitters — with stores in both Rome and Cartersville — is in the process of being acquired by Elizabeth Watkins, one of the partners in the Spool of Dreams women's boutique at 103 West First Street.
Watkins revealed the pending deal during Friday's Downtown Coffee Break on Friday. Blue Sky Outfitters is located at 109 Broad Street in Rome and 18 West Main Street in Cartersville.
City records indicate that Blue Sky has been licensed to Lisa Hamilton.
Like Spool of Dreams, the outdoor outfitters was originally located in Cartersville. The outfitter established a Rome location in 2007 on East Second Avenue and moved to the current location in the Cotton Block downtown in the Spring of 2012.
In other news, Downtown Development Authority Marketing Director Megan Treglown said the DDA would hold its annual trick or treat for children on Halloween from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Forum River Center Marketing Manager Thomas Kislat told the downtown merchants group the Forum on Ice event may be one of the biggest draws for Rome during the holiday season.
People will be able to skate all day for $10. Kislat said the ice rink in the arena would be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
“People can come in and skate then take a break and walk to the restaurants and shops downtown then come back and skate again as long as they have their wristband on,” Kislat told the downtown leaders.
Treglown also announced a Christmas Window Decorations contest again this year. Windows must be completed by Nov. 17 in order to be judged. Both a people's choice and judge's choice award will be given. The judge's choice will be selected on Nov. 17 around the conclusion of the Downtown Holiday Open House event while the people's choice award will be revealed Dec. 10.
The Downtown Open House will feature free trolley rides and an opportunity to have photos made with Santa and Mrs. Claus between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A candy cane hut will be held on the Town Green at 1 p.m. for children 10 and under.