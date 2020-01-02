The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College has been named the Municipal Tennis Center of the Year for 2019 by Racquet Sports Industry.
The facility’s Interim Director Collin Cadwell said the recognition by an organization that has been around almost half a century means, “what we’re doing is really impressive for the a short period of time that we’ve been open.”
Cadwell said he was not clear on any of the specific criteria for winning the honor.
“I think it’s a combination of the quality of the facility, the varied programming and quality of tournaments,” Cadwell said.
The center director said that the earlier designation of the facility as a United States Tennis Association Outstanding Facility of the Year Award probably played a role in the honor from RSI, “combined with the effort of a lot of folks to toot our horn.”
The facility opened in the summer of 2016.
Cadwell said 2020 promises to be another big year. The Atlantic Coast Conference championships will begin a two-year run on the courts in Rome in April. The week-long tournament brought in more than $553,000 in direct spending to Rome and Floyd County County in 2017.
Even before that, the International Tennis Federation Wheelchair championships will bring another large international field to Rome in mid- March. Ann Hortman with the Rome Sports Commission believes that entries in that tourney will be up pretty significantly over last year since 2020 is a Para-Olympic year and competitor will be trying to enhance their chances of making their national teams.
“We’re continuing to host the USTA Girls 14 and Under National Championships,” Cadwell said. “We are getting a chance to see some of the best young players from all over the country at a very tender age.”
In the fall, the RTCBC will again host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Championships for players in the NCAA Division II and Division II level as well as the NAIA and Junior College level championships.
“We are also hosting many of the state top, sectional and national level tournaments throughout the year,” Cadwell said.