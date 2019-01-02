Rome's Gretchen Corbin is expected to continue her winning streak under a new governor.
Georgia Trend magazine named Corbin one of the state's 100 most influential people for 2019 as Gov.-elect Brian Kemp takes over the helm from Nathan Deal. The list, published each January, "represents the best qualities of leadership, power, character and influence the state has to offer."
This makes the sixth year in a row Corbin has been recognized, in various roles.
Starting her second year as president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp., she's previously served as commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The Cedartown native came to Rome as director of the RACERome committee coordinating local activities for the 1996 centennial Olympics.
The only other Northwest Georgian on the 2019 list of 100 influencers is state House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge.
A sampling of the others includes Dan Cathy, chair and CEO of Chick-fil-A; Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber; Candice Saunders, president and CEO of WellStar Health System; and George Schultz, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions for Lockheed Martin.