Rome posts positive jobs numbers in May
The May unemployment rate for Floyd County was down 0.2 percent from the previous month’s 3.8 percent. The county’s unemployment rate was 5 percent a year ago.
In Rome, the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent in May, also down from around 5.1 percent in May 2017.
“Georgia’s employment numbers remain strong,” Butler said in a press release. “Across the state, the unemployment rate either remained steady or dropped.”
The number of employed increased in May as Floyd County gained five employed residents. At 43,148 total employed residents, Floyd County is up by 1,401 for the year. Floyd gained 100 jobs for the month, with total jobs settling at 41,600. This puts Rome up 800 jobs for the year.
The labor force also saw a modest drop in May, down 64 for the month to 44,782 but up 836 for the year.
Initial claims for unemployment in May grew by about 55 percent for the month but are down by about 13 percent for the year.