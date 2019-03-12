Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific announced Tuesday it will spend approximately $30 million to purchase and install new equipment at its Rome Lumber facility.
The company said in a press release the investment will enable the facility to produce 20 percent more lumber at a higher quality and with more variety. The plant is located on Mays Bridge Road near International Paper.
“A capital investment such as this means Georgia-Pacific believes in this site and is committed to it for the long haul,” said Plant Manager Ken McDonald. “Our employees, our customers, and the community will benefit from these improvements.”
The new equipment includes a new planer, grader and trimmer. A new sorter will serve 65 bays, up from the current 26 bays. The company says initial civil engineering is beginning now, with concrete work to be underway by June. Equipment installation will begin in July and be completed by Thanksgiving. The facility will shut down briefly to tie in the new equipment and reopen in early December.
Rome Lumber sits on 38 acres of land on Mays Bridge Road about 10 miles west of downtown Rome. The facility currently employs 163 people.