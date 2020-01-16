Since becoming president of Rome-Floyd Economic Development Authority, Missy Kendrick has been working on bringing more jobs and businesses to Floyd County.
In this effort, the group is looking into launching a branding campaign.
"We really don't have a brand for the development authority," she said to Floyd County commissioners during their Tuesday caucus.
So far, Kendrick has met with different local companies about the campaign and said she is particularly interested in developing a website to "act as the face of the community" for potential developers, consultants and businesses interested in the area.
Conflicting information regarding the state of Rome and Floyd County development efforts has been a problem for some time, commissioners said.
Many reports regarding industry development contradict each other, County Manager Jamie McCord noted.
According to Kendrick, the website will provide the most accurate data on the state of Rome-Floyd economic development.
"It will depict the real picture of what's happening here in Rome and Floyd County," she said.
Georgia Power recently gave the authority $10,000, which will be used for the branding campaign and website development.
Along with the branding campaign, the Rome-Floyd Economic Development Authority is looking into identifying potential land available for development.
Kendrick commented that the county is "one good sale away" from having zero available land for economic development.
Currently, they are working with Georgia Power in evaluating lots that are 100 acres or more and figuring out what could be used for future development. Kendrick and her staff will compare the lots with smaller ones to figure out how to create more potential industrial land in the community.