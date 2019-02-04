The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority has approved a motion to take on the responsibility for industrial recruitment.
Chairman Jimmy Byars said he would get with the city and county managers soon to start the process of hiring an executive director.
The model that was approved by the county calls for the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority to be the lead agency responsible for recruitment, with a new executive director hired by a personnel committee that would include the city manager, county manager and chairman of the development authority.
The conceptual plan calls for an initial budget of $450,000 split three ways with the city, county and development authority each kicking in $150,000.