Rome Floyd Chamber emphasizing member services

The Rome Floyd Chamber is now prioritizing member services along with workforce development and talent recruitment.
Thursday, Interim President Jeanne Krueger is now conducting monthly member meetings where chamber members are invited to come in and meet the staff and learn more about what they are getting for their chamber membership.
Krueger highlighted a chamber Master program on the chamber website, www.romega.com which allows businesses to promote themselves with a variety of tools from photos to videos.
"I have been so encouraged by the traffic we're getting on romega.com," Krueger told about two dozen chamber members at the meeting Thursday.
The chamber Master is a complete member information center, and she explained that is a valuable tool for member-to-member networking opportunities.
"One of our goals is to promote you as much as we can," Krueger said.
Krueger said members can expect to see chamber staff in the local high schools and colleges with increasing frequency in the future.
"We want to make sure we are communicating job openings right here in Rome and Floyd County," Krueger said. Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said that close to 1,000 openings are currently available in local industries and across the retail spectrum.
Krueger also briefed the members Thursday on plans for the upcoming Confluence Conference, set for April 4 at the Courtyard Riverwalk hotel in Rome. The full line-up for the one-day conference has not been announced yet but Krueger said one of the featured speakers will be Lee Cuthbert, a location specialist with the Georgia Department of Economic Development's film division.
Seating at the Courtyard Riverwalk will be limited to around 250, roughly half the size of the DeSoto Theatre, where the event has been held for a number of years, hence Krueger suggested that members register early to make sure they can get a seat.
The chamber's Young Professional program is going to be extended in the future to reach out specifically to interns that are brought in to local industries, to link them up with other young professionals and hopefully make them aware of what Rome has to offer at the end of their internships or once they complete their degrees.
"Once you can find you group, find your friends, that makes all the difference in the world," Krueger said.