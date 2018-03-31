Rome company's technology now helping with Canadian beer
Rome-based Hydro Dynamics, Inc. has tapped in to the Canadian beer market with its ShockWave Xtractor technology.
Radical Road Brewing Co. has joined the growing list of breweries taking advantage of the technology developed by the Rome company for extending the capacity of its hops supply and capability to enhance the flavoring process for different beer blends.
The particular beer is called Hi-Fi Cavitation, an India Pale Ale which offers an extra tropical fruit profile. Radical Road brewery is located near Toronto and the HI-Fi Cavitation IPA is currently being offering draft form at select pubs in the Toronto area as well as the taproom of the brewery itself.
Radical Road Brewery Director of Marketing and Sales Julian Holland said he was connected with HDI through the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Tourism office in Toronto.
The Hi-Fi Cavitation brand will probably be available for at least six weeks.
"It depends on sales," Holland said.
Since the company purchased one of the Xtractors that he was sure it would be used for other beer blends in the future. The ShockWave Xtractor allows brewers to produce beers with up to 50 percent less hops as well as enhancing extraction of fruits, spices, woodchips, coffee and other flavors. With the rapid rate of growth for craft breweries the demand for hops and the prices have increased significantly in recent years.
HDI was recognized with a Go GLOBAL award for its new venture with the Canadian brewery.