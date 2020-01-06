Stewart and Kelli Duncan are planning a grand opening on Wednesday, January 15 for Revive Cycleworks in the basement of the Forrest Apartments building at 436 Broad Street.
The couple took over the Gears to Cheers shop that was formerly operated by Rhonda Eichenberger and the late Dan Greeson.
Stewart is more of a mountain biker while Kelli is a road biker, they said. The couple said they had been interested in operating a cycle shop for some time and the opportunity just fell into their lap.
"For the most part we are going to do service and repair work, but we will sell some accessories," Stewart said. The couple also plans to purchase and rebuild old bikes. Kelli said they have no plans at this time to offer a line of new bikes
Stewart has studied at the Barnett Bicycle Institute to enhance his understanding of cycle repair and maintenance, according to the Revive Cycleworks Facebook page.
When Kelli Duncan is not at the cycle shop, there's a good chance you can find her across Broad Street at Higher Ground USA, a non-profit organization which offers special outdoor adventures as a means of promoting individual growth and development.
Both believe that interest in cycling in Rome is on the rise and are committed to enhancing cycling safety and competency across the community. They feel like both the mountain biking and road biking communities are growing with the ease of accessibility to so many trials in Rome.
"We see so many groups going on out on rides," Stewart said.
The grand opening is set for 5:30 p.m. on January 15. Regular hours for the shop will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Additional information is available at www.revivecycleworksrome.com.