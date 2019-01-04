Redmond Urgent Care, in affiliation with Redmond Regional Medical Center, celebrated the ribbon cutting and community open house on Thursday at their first location in Rome, 601 Shorter Ave. Redmond Urgent Care in West Rome is now officially open to see patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The second Redmond Urgent Care at 1810 Turner McCall Blvd. will open later this spring.
“This is an exciting day for Redmond and the community we serve,” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “Redmond has long been known for serving our neighbors with high-quality, compassionate care. With the addition of Redmond Urgent Care, we are able to expand convenient access to our same high-quality care, even closer to where our neighbors live and work.”
Redmond Regional Medical Center joint-ventured with SmartCare Medical Group to develop a frontline retail medical center in the heart of the community providing convenient, high-quality care for non-life-threatening injuries.
“This expansion is about providing a convenient health care solution with an emphasis on quality, patient-focused care. We want to ensure the patients of Redmond Regional can immediately access the network when they need urgent medical care every day, all year long” said Samir Bhatia, CEO of SmartCare Medical Group.
Equipped with x-ray, laboratory services, and more, Redmond Urgent Care is available for medical needs that do not require a visit to the emergency department or in instances when a patient is unable to see their primary care physician. Licensed providers are also available to perform minor procedures like suturing.
With Redmond Urgent Care’s affiliation to Redmond Regional Medical Center, patients seen at Redmond Urgent Care can be easily connected with physicians within the hospital’s network of care should they need to be referred on to see a specialist for a chronic or more acute medical issues beyond the scope of urgent care.
Redmond Urgent Care has met all of the Urgent Care Association of America’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety, and scope of services. Redmond Urgent Care has received the Accredited Urgent Care Designation, the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers by the Urgent Care Association of America.