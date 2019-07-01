A big piece of property at the start of North Main Street in Cedartown heading in from the bypass was recently sold for a hefty price tag.
Commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap reported in a press release last week that Redmond Plaza, which is home to Redmond Primary Care in Cedartown and the Dollar General Market as well as other businesses, sold for $2,375,000 to new owners.
They did not report who took over the property, but officials from Marcus & Millichap said that no immediate big changes were planned for the use of the 52,614-square foot storefront.
The property was constructed in 1988 on 15.81 acres with seven suites. The anchor tenants include Dollar General Market and Charter Communications, in addition to five other regional, long-term tenants.
The property was constructed in 1988 on 15.81 acres with seven suites.