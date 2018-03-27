Redmond approved for $21.9 million obstetrics and birthing program at the hospital
Redmond Regional Medical Center has won approval from the Georgia Department of Community health to offer a new obstetrics and birthing program at the hospital.
Redmond filed for the service under provisions associated with a 2008 exception to Georgia Certificate of Need regulations. Attorney John Belinfante told the Rome News-Tribune back in December that the exception was created because the General Assembly did not want monopolies on the provision of basic level birthing services. The rule applied to counties where there was only one program (currently at Floyd Medical Center) and less than three programs in surrounding counties. There were only two other programs in the contiguous counties, one at Cartersville Medical Center and the other at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun.
Redmond's original application called for the conversion of nine existing medical/surgical beds on the fifth floor into nine labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms so that the hospital would not exceed its 230-room capacity. One room would be a Caesarian-section room.
A seven bassinet nursery would be developed, one of them being an isolation bassinet. Construction is slated to consume more than 25,000 square feet. The total cost for the project has been estimated at almost $21.9 million.