The Greater Rome Board of Realtors made a $7,105 donation Wednesday to the Ruth and Naomi House, to aid with sheltering some of the most vulnerable women and children in the community.
New board president Bill Temple said one of his goals during the coming year is to further grow the realtors' awareness of important community issues such as homelessness.
The realtors paid tribute to four of their own during their annual Christmas luncheon Wednesday. Outgoing board president Soraya Collins was named Realtor of the Year, Kelsey Mitchell was named Humanitarian of the Year, Linda Moore was added to the Hall of Fame and Rozanne Collins received the Presidents Award for service to the board during the past year.
Temple said that Soraya Collins had brought an elevated level of leadership and enthusiasm to the board during the past year. Under her leadership, support of the Realtors Political Action Committee nearly doubled in 2019, with a financial contribution of more than $10,000.
The money raised for the Ruth and Naomi House was also up significantly from the realtors' contribution to the William S. Davies men's shelter the previous year.
Temple also said the outgoing president's leadership has resulted in significantly greater diversity among the board membership, with more firms represented than in many years.
Mitchell's award celebrated her efforts to bring the Floyd Fights Hunger campaign to Rome. The project resulted in the packaging of more than 60,000 meals to help feed the hungry across the community. Mitchell has also been very active with the United Way and Rome Rotary Clubs.
Moore was recognized for nearly 35 years in the local real estate industry. She is a longtime employee of Howard Realty and was named Realtor of the Year locally back in 2003.
Rozanne Collins was tapped by Soraya Collins for sharing her time and energy to assist other agents in the community, as well as for her service to the board of realtors.
John Ryan, with the Georgia Multiple Listing Service, presented the local board of realtors with a check for $4,000, which can be used for any purpose deemed appropriate by the board.