To communicate an idea it takes a connection.
It's not easy to establish what the connection was between the retired president of an international company known primarily for zippers and a bunch of students the Floyd County College and Career Academy, but it was there.
Alex Gregory, retired president and CEO of YKK Corporation, was blown away by the knowledge and enthusiasm the students spoke of for their classes in robotics, video gaming and health care at the academy.
YKK was the first Japanese company to open a major plant in Georgia nearly 50 years ago and is currently a manufacturer of architectural products and a variety of fastening devices from zippers to hook and loop products.
A student in Greg Smith's robotics program, Edgar Cornejo-Escutia,, said the hands on experiences he has picked up in the robotics and engineering classes had been a real benefit to himself.
The same was true for Duncan Blankenship who said same program had provided assistance to him as he sought an internship at the Rocky Mountain hydroelectric plant northwest of Rome.
"The robotics are great and we use a lot of teamwork," Blankenship said.
When Dylan DiPrima when into the plant at F&P Georgia for his internship, he was already familiar with many of the robotic devices at the automotive parts manufacturer.
"Do you have any idea how amazing it is to be able to walk into a plant and say, 'hey, I've seen all this stuff,'" Gregory asked the students.
Students in the Healthcare pathway were also represented during the session with Gregory.
"I've really gotten into the vibes of being around the medical field," Jabari Burge said, describing field work in the areas of certified nursing assistant and sports medicine as being particularly interesting.
Brooke Roberts talked about her internship with Harbin orthopedics and said she was able to apply much of what she had learned in classes to real life situations. She said simply being able to communicate directly with some of the doctors had been a huge benefit to her.
Gregory suggested that the overwhelming key to success in the business world would be directly related to their ability to interact with other people.
"Take advantage of mentoring. Take advantage of networking and please listen," Gregory told the students.
Parker Gumienny, said that a lot of the things he was learning in the Digital Technology pathway was universal to a lot of different applications and that the work in coding was also extremely beneficial. He said the students were learning to write programs and not just learn them.
The retired industrialist Gregory told teachers Lee Green and Greg Smith and said that technology is changing so fast they they are fundamentally trying to prepare students for jobs that don't even exist today.
"You're going to have such a good time when you get out in the real world. Look forward to it. You're going through the hard part of life right now where you're learning so much stuff," Gregory said.
"You're learning skills that every company out there can use so you're in the right place and I am so impressed with your programming, take advantage of it. There's no telling what you can accomplish in this world."