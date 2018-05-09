Popeye's coming back to West Rome
Rome apparently will be getting a new Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen chicken franchise. Rome-Floyd Building Inspection Director Howard Gibson told members of the Rome Community Development committee the company plans to locate a new restaurant on a lot off Shorter Avenue at Lyons Drive near the Winslette Pharmacy in West Rome.
The previous location, 2207 Shorter Avenue was heavily damaged by an arson fire September 2, 2016. The former store manager Kelvin Marquez Thomas was ultimately convicted on arson, theft by taking close to $1,500 in store receipts and criminal damage to property charges. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Between 30 and 40 employees of the Keller Williams Realty office in Rome will be performing a Community Service Day event today at homes on Branham and Pennington avenues in South Rome. Members of the Rome Community Development committee were briefed on the project Tuesday and offered their support.
Amber Taylor with Keller Williams said the home on Branham Avenue would be painted from top to bottom, replacing some wood trim work and landscaping. The home on Pennington Avenue has already gotten a new roof and the entire kitchen will be replaced Thursday.
"We've gotten several contractors who volunteered to help and some of our vendors are stepping up to help out," Taylor said.
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Director Mary Hardin Thornton reported progress is underway on pollinator gardens at Ridge Ferry Park, Heritage Park, Lock and Dam Park, Alto Park and Shag Williams Park in Shannon. Rec Dept. personnel have helped plant wildflowers that are designed to attract bees.
Two different seed mixtures have been planted which early to late-blooming seasons with everything from purple coneflower and China Astor to Lavender Hyssop and Siberian Wallflower. Rome was declared a Bee City USA in the summer of 2017.