Pineapple Place liquidating inventory to pave the way for roof repairs after building leaks discovered during storm
Rome antique dealer Crandel Allmon is seeking to liquidate the inventory at Pineapple Place at 216 Broad St. to allow contractors to repair a roof that suffered multiple large leaks during rain last week.
Allmon estimated the loss to antiques at more than $20,000.
Most of the damages were incurred in three locations, all on the Third Avenue side of the store from July 31 and Aug. 1.
One of Allmon’s painting crews was working on a Wednesday when the shop is normally closed and discovered the major leaks.
"They started throwing plastic and tarps over everything in the store that they could, which salvaged a good deal of things," Allmon said. "Otherwise it would have probably rained the whole day and us not known of it."
Allmon said that everything from lamps to rugs and furniture was damaged by the leaks.
"We had just gotten in three trucks of new merchandise Monday and we set the store Tuesday, and then Tuesday night the rain came in," Allmon said.
The game plan moving forward is to liquidate the store to clear everything out and allow contractors space to come in and make necessary repairs to the roof.
"As soon as that's done we'll reset for Christmas. We're going to be open the entire time, however we may have to close a day or two when they are actually setting the ceiling just for safety's sake," Allmon said. "I don't think it's going to affect us much more than it already has, unless we get some more rain."
The building is owned by Dr. Raj Miniyar. Allmon said he has not gotten any kind of an idea yet as to a timetable for the repairs to the roof.