Rome's Pier 1 Imports location, in Riverbend Marketplace off Turner McCall Boulevard will be one of hundreds of similar stores closing nationwide.
Signs in the store's window indicate that much of the store's merchandise is on sale at 30% off.
The Associated Press reported the chain is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.
Recently, Pier 1 named a new CEO with a background in corporate turnarounds in November. Robert Riesbeck previously served as the company’s chief financial officer.
“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Riesbeck said Monday in a statement.
The company — which was founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home decor sites like Wayfair.