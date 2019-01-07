Oglethorpe Power Corp. recently presented a check for $470,031.05 to Floyd County’s Tax Commissioner Office, bringing Oglethorpe’s total 2018 ad valorem tax payment in Floyd County to $3,221,010.98 for the organization’s 75 percent ownership in the Rocky Mountain Pumped-storage Hydroelectric Plant.
Oglethorpe Power is a wholesale electric power cooperative owned by and serving 38 electric membership corporations in Georgia, including Carroll EMC which provides electric service to commercial accounts in Floyd County.
Around the state, Oglethorpe Power will pay approximately $41 million in 2018 property taxes for power-generating facilities that it owns or co-owns on behalf of its Member EMCs.