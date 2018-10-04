No gap in insurance coverage as Redmond's parent corporation reaches deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
Redmond Regional Medical Center's parent corporation the Hospital Corporation of America announced late Wednesday they have signed a new agreement with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Georgia.
The deal is back-dated to Oct. 1 and patients will experience no gap for their in-network coverage at the hospital, Redmond CEO John Quinlivan said.
On Tuesday, Quinlivan said he expected there would be a quick resolution to the negotiations.
HCA is the parent corporation of several hospitals including Redmond and Cartersville Medical Center.
"HCA facilities and doctors are back in your plan effective Oct. 1," a Blue Cross Blue Shield announcement stated. "That means you won’t pay higher out-of-pocket costs for any covered services you received from HCA on or after Oct. 1."