Rome and Floyd County will be getting a new urgent care facility at some point in the new year. Officials with Proj X LLC have submitted architectural plans on behalf of Nashville-based Urgent Team Family of Urgent Car and Walk In Centers, for the conversion of the former Payless Shoe Source store at 1314 Turner McCall Boulevard into an immediate care center.
Proj X LLC is also based in Nashville and will be assisted by Adams Management Services in the development of the new medical facility. Proj X is an owner advocacy company focused on facility development services and architectural design services in the education, research, and healthcare sectors.
Urgent Team is one of the largest independent operators of urgent care facilities in the nation with 55 locations spread across Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. The company has two locations in Georgia, one on Fort Oglethorpe and another in Dalton. The Rome location will be at one of the busiest intersections in the city, Turner McCall Boulevard and Riverbend Drive.
The company's website indicates that it plans to open at least five new centers during 2020. Drawings for the Rome building show at least five exam rooms, a procedure room, an X-ray suite and a medical lab suite.
Rome currently has urgent, or immediate care facilities operated by both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center as well as the Harbin Clinic.