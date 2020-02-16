John and Jo'El Lapp are bringing their home-bound travel agency to a storefront on Broad Street.
Jo'El Lapp said the couple plans to move into the former Mountains Ice Cream location, 231 Broad St., and hopes to be open by March 1.
Mountain Ice Cream is moving across the street to the larger space that used to house Frios Gourmet Pops, at 202 Broad St.
Jo'El has been a travel agent for about three years. She was joined in the business by her husband, John, about a year ago.
She said the building will not need much renovation but that Mountain Ice Cream still has a lot of equipment that has to be moved before they can bring in furniture and wiring for the computer system.
"The idea is to be open March 1 and then we have a ribbon-cutting scheduled for March 17, St. Patrick's Day," Jo'El said. "This was kind of a big decision to make."
Jo'El said that the services of a travel agent are just as important as ever, even though many people book their own arrangements through the internet.
"When you hire a travel agent you've got somebody, an advocate, to help you all along the way," Jo'El said. "You can see what's going on in the world. People are traveling and they're stuck in places. If you don't have somebody back home to take care of the next step, you're hurting."
Joe'El said the couple charges a small service fee for making flight arrangement because there are a lot of moving parts related to airline arrangements, but otherwise do not charge a fee for help with vacation packages.
"I'm excited to get in front of people and talk travel," Jo'El said. "The world is just such a big place to explore. There are so many places out there."
When the office is ready, the shop will open at 10 a.m. The evening hours have yet to be finalized.
"We definitely want to have some hours when the restaurants are open later into the evening. We're just not sure yet," Jo'El said.
They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.