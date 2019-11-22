Neurosurgeons who work at the Floyd Medical Center will soon have a new device to assist with their surgical procedures.
Floyd Heathcare Management approved the expenditure of $546,000 for a new microscope during a board meeting Thursday.
Jason Sanders told the board that the new device, a Zeiss Kinevo 900 microscope, offers state-of-the-art digital and optical visualization for the surgeons in addition to robotics for precision work on patients with head, neck and or back issues.
The new scope replaces one that was purchased almost 15 years ago.
The financial report for fiscal year 2020, through the end of October showed Floyd Medical Center with revenues of $167.4 million and a profit of $12.2 million. The revenue was up seven percent over the previous year, but slightly below the anticipated budget of $168.2 million.
Retired Rome city manager John Bennett, a member of the Hospital Authority of Floyd County presented an annual community benefit report to the boards. Floyd Medical Center showed the hospital had provided services at no cost, or a significantly discounted cost to the community totaling some $98.7 million, Bennett said.
Unreimbursed Medicaid and Medicare costs amounted to nearly $54 million. Another $27.5 million was the result of bad debt attributed to individuals who could not afford to pay for services and $126 million was considered traditional charity care.
The agencies which manage the Floyd Medical Center also learned of several initiatives during a special called meeting Thursday night.
Employees will be allowed to cash out earned time, up to 16 hours, before Christmas because their regular payday falls after Christmas this year. That cash out will also be coupled with a usual Christmas bonus paid prior to the holidays.
"This is not an added expense, it is earned," FMC President Kurt Stuenkel said.
The other project will result in the installation of new technology charging stations in the surgical and emergency room waiting areas.
The new charging station will feature cabling that will allow someone to charge with mobile phone or tablets in the event they did not bring a cable from home or work. Board member Joel Snider brought up the idea which was passed on to the Patient Family Advisory Council that helped make the final recommendation.
Dr. Gary Voccio, a pulmonary medicine specialist who will be retiring at the end of December, was honored as the FMC Physician of the month. Voccio joined the team at the Harbin Clinic and Floyd Medical Center in 1993.