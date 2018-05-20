New privately developed commerce park planned for Bartow County
Mark Harris of H and H Realty said he expects to break ground on the new Interstate Commerce Park off Cass-White Road in Bartow County sometime during the month of June.
The new park will sit on 62 acres at the intersection of Spring Place Road and Cass-White Road, east of I-75, between the interstate and the Highland 75 Industrial Park, a 782-acre publicly developed industrial park.
Harris said the preliminary plans at the Interstate Commerce Park call for the construction of six buildings ranging from 76,000-square feet up to 120,000-square feet. Each would be designed to accommodate multiple tenants.
"Or we have the ability to change the site plan and build a 300,000 square foot big box and another 50,000 or 60,000-square feet on ancillary space," Harris said.
In other words, the plans are still very flexible.
Cartersville-Bartow County Economic Development Department Director Melinda Lemmon said the concept for the park has morphed a few times.
"I think it's going to be nice to have buildings of that size," Lemmon said. "We've already had a couple of inquiries for buildings of that size."
Several private developers have put together deals in Bartow County to take advantage property easily accessible to the interstate.
"The private properties are seeking, for the most part, the type tenant or buyer that the joint development authorities do not cater to," Harris said. "Some of the industries that I've worked with are not super huge employers, they're not making extremely large investments in their equipment so they really don't fit the development authorities criteria."
He said there is a demand across Northwest Georgia for tenants seeking 5,000 to 50,000 square feet of space.
"We target those smaller users," Harris said.
Lemmon said she could foresee the Interstate Commerce Park attracting service industries — suppliers several of the larger automotive industry and larger manufacturers that have moved into Bartow County in recent years.
Harris makes no bones about the fact that I-75 is the big bonanza for developers.
"Our location is superior because of our interstate system," Harris said.