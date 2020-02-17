The importance of having available industrial inventory was driven home for members of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority on Tuesday.
Authority President Missy Kendrick explained the community had been removed from the list of one potential new industry because it did not have a building with approximately 75,000 square foot of space available.
Kendrick and RFCDA Project Manager Heather Seckman have previously indicated that there simply are not any large vacant buildings available in the county.
The authority went into a half-hour closed session to discuss real estate acquisition but did not take any votes.
Kendrick reported that since the authority last met in January, five new projects have expressed interest in Rome and Floyd County. One would involve an expansion of an existing industry while the other four are new to the community.
Those prospects bring to 37 the number of active projects considering Rome and Floyd County. Kendrick said those projects include more than 3,500 jobs with capital investment exceeding $1 billion.
An even dozen of those projects, 32%, represent projects from international firms.
Over 100 people have registered to attend a housing summit the authority will host Thursday, Kendrick said. Quality, affordable, housing has been identified as a potential issue in the event a large new employer locates in Rome. The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the main campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome.
Speakers for the summit include Frank Furman of Padsplit. Will Johnston of Microlife Institute, Katherine Moore, from The Georgia Conservancy and Frank Norton, Jr. of Norton Properties. A panel of local experts will also be involved in the discussions.