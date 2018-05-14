Mountains Ice Cream now open on Broad Street
Kevin and Casie Autry have filled a vacancy right next to her Craze Boutique, opening Mountains Ice Cream shop at 231 Broad Street. She said the name was a reference, of sorts, to customers getting mountains of ice cream.
The couple used to own the Rock Candy store in Mount Berry Mall and their original plan was to bring that back but this time to downtown Rome. After talking over the idea with their teenaged kids, they decided to give ice cream a shot first.
"We didn't really have a regular ice cream place on Broad," Autry said. "We have frozen yogurt, we have gelato we have popsicles, we have the new rolled ice cream but as far as old-fashion, hand-scooped old-fashioned regular ice cream, we felt like that was lacking in Rome."
While Autry refers to old-fashioned hand-scooped ice cream, the top sellers after the first week of business are anything but traditional vanilla or chocolate. Superman is number one and Michigan Pothole is number two. Superman is a blend of strawberry, lemon and bubble gum flavors. The tub looks like Superman's cape. Michigan Pothole is chocolate with little chucks of cookie in it that resemble pothole chunks in the roads around Detroit.
Actually, they get their ice cream from a Michigan based distributor, Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream which started out as a distributor to a lot of smaller mom and pop shops in the mid 1980s, but has grown tremendously in recent years. The store generally keeps 20 flavors out at any given time but Casie said the couple was planning to add another cabinet to bring that up to 32 flavors at a time. Ashby's Sterling actually makes 75 different flavors and the Rome shop rotates through the flavors on a fairly frequent basis.
They do plan to put candies in the ice cream store, similar to what was in the Rock Candy store, but that is still a couple of weeks off.
She said that once school is out the store would likely be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 8 or 9 p.m.
"I'm still playing with the hours," Casie said.
There is patio seating for eight on the sidewalk and sit down space for about 14 inside the shop.