Microblading to be regulated by public health effective July 1
Effective July 1, anyone performing eyebrow microblading, and facilities where the cosmetic procedure is performed, will be regulated under the rules of local county boards of health that the Georgia Department of Public Health uses to regulate body art studios and artists. Previously, the procedure had been included in the prohibition of tattooing within one inch of the eye and considered a misdemeanor under the law.
“Microblading is somewhat different from traditional tattooing and permanent cosmetic artistry, but we will license and inspect facilities and individuals offering the procedure just as we do for other body art studios,” said Tim Allee, environmental health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. “We ask that anyone who plans to offer microblading to the public please contact the environmental health office of their local county health department to discuss the ramifications of the new law.”
According to Allee, microblading likely will be offered by cosmetology-related businesses, such as nail salons and hair salons, instead of traditional body art studios. Microblading is a trend that is increasing in popularity with people looking to modify their appearance.
The process, also known as eyebrow embroidery, is a form of semi-permanent tattooing, using ink to alter the appearance of the eyebrows. A small, hand-held blade made up of multiple needles is used to create small, shallow tattoos that resemble the natural hair of a person’s eyebrow.
Contact information for the environmental health offices in each of the ten counties comprising the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District may be found at https://bit.ly/2to7mC1