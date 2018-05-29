Local Starbucks closes for racial bias training
The Starbucks at Turner McCall Boulevard and Riverside Parkway will close at 2:30 p.m. today as local employees join thousands of others nationwide to undergo racial bias training.
The store will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Starbucks is closing 8,000 of its company-operated stores, while the 7,000 licensed stores, like the ones at Kroger and Barnes & Noble, will remain open.
“For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome,” a tweet posted to the Starbucks Twitter page read. “Thank you for your patience and support as we renew our promise to make Starbucks an inclusive gathering place for all.”
The training is seen as the first step toward “a longer-term Starbucks anti-bias, diversity, equity and inclusion effort,” according to a news release. It comes in response to criticism aimed at the company following the arrests of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson at a Philadelphia store last month. A financial settlement between the two black men and the company was reached in early May, but the details of it were not disclosed, according to The Washington Post.
Cellphone footage of Nelson and Robinson being taken into custody appears in the first few seconds of a preview of the training video set to be shown to employees. However, any input from them is not included in that preview video.
“Our hope is that these learning sessions and discussions will make a difference within and beyond our stores. After May 29, we will make the curriculum available to the public and share it with the regions as well as our licensed and business partners,” said Rossann Williams, the executive vice president of U.S. retail for Starbucks, said in a statement last week.
“By educating ourselves on understanding bias and how it affects our lives and the lives of the people we encounter and serve, we renew our commitment to making the third place welcoming and safe for everyone.”
The company consulted with members of social justice groups — including the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund — as well as social scientists and researchers in developing the curriculum.
Each store has been sent a tool kit to be used by “small self-guided groups” in digging into the curriculum, with the first training highlighting “racial bias and the history of public accommodations in the United States,” from the civil rights movement to 2018, according to the news release.
The idea of Starbucks being the “third place” for customers between work and home is weaved into the curriculum as it lays out the origin story of the company and the intent from the beginning for it to be a welcoming place for all people, according to information presented in the video.
“The work will grow to reflect the realities of our abilities, ethnicities, gender identities and expressions, sexual identities, class, language, citizenship, political views, religious affiliations and more,” the preview video concludes. “It won’t be perfect but we are all in this together.”