Large Rome area designated as new federal Opportunity Zone
Qualified Opportunity Zones are intended to encourage investment in areas where poverty rates are greater than 20 percent. The program is expected to be administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Rome's Opportunity Zone extends from a large area south of the Etowah River on either side of Maple Street to a point just south of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, north through and including downtown area across the Oostanaula River through the River/Arts district all the way out Martha Berry Boulevard to the rail line near John Davenport Drive.
“This designation will enable some of our state’s struggling communities to attract much-needed private sector investment,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn in a press release issued by the state. “By giving an economic ‘shot in the arm’ to these communities, our goal is to boost investment where it’s most urgently needed.”
Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge said from his perspective the inclusion of virtually the entire downtown district in the designation was not particularly damaging.
"We are going to accept it for the opportunities that it will create," Hodge said.
Downtown Development Authority Director Amanda Carter said she obviously does not consider the historic downtown district to be part of a struggling community. "Although I can see the benefit from the incentives of the federal Opportunity Zone," Carter said.
Congress created the federal Opportunity Zone statute as part of major tax law changes last December, however all of the rules and regulations have not been promulgated yet.
Qualified Opportunity Zones retain this designation for 10 years. Investors can defer tax on any prior gains until no later than Dec. 31, 2026, as long as the gains are reinvested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund, a vehicle for investment in Qualified Opportunity Zones.
"It's an inducement to be in certain zones, which includes Rome," Hodge said. "The capital is redeployed for further economic development opportunities and jobs."
The federal program is a completely different program from the state-run Opportunity Zone program which has been around for about a decade.
"They are forming Opportunity Funds and we're still waiting for details, specifics about those," said Mary Brown Sandys, director of the communications for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. "As they define the Opportunity Funds, we'll keep people apprised of what that means." She said her preliminary understanding is that the funds will be set up for investors to access to defer capital gains taxes.
Sandys said the program would infuse money, "into communities that might not typically attract funding from this investor."
The tax incentives for Qualified Opportunity Zones are designed to further encourage businesses to invest in communities that need it most, while also creating meaningful employment opportunities. Hodge said the designation will be another tool in the bucket for his economic development team .
From a state perspective, local governments seeking to expand redevelopment and revitalization efforts in certain older commercial and industrial areas can qualify for state Opportunity Zone assistance through tax credits. The State’s maximum job tax credit is $3,500 per job. The tax credit is available to both new or existing businesses that create two or more jobs.
The tax credit applies to all eligible businesses, from restaurant and hotels to general retail establishments, not just major industries. It was originally considered by city officials to be a potential inducement for companies to redevelop in areas of special interest, including the River/Arts district and South Rome
As an example, all of the businesses that popped up in the Charles Hight Square shopping center are in the Opportunity Zone and eligible for the tax credits. The Harbin Clinic Cancer Center and new Courtyard by Marriott would also qualify for the job tax credits as well.
Businesses in the state-designated areas of Rome have been eligible to participate in the Opportunity Zone program since 2010.