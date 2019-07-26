Scratch the word interim from Jeanne Krueger's title at the Rome Floyd Chamber. The chamber Board of Directors has voted unanimously vote to hire her as the permanent president and CEO, effective immediately.
"I am thrilled. I am so excited and I am so honored and humbled by this. It means so much to me," Krueger said.
She started chamber work with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce in 1987 right out of college. She said she gained such an appreciation for the work that chambers do to advocate for business and industry.
"I just seek to serve our members even more intently and look forward to the days ahead," Krueger said.
She grew up in Rome and graduated from West Rome High School and Shorter College. When her family returned to Rome, she initially served for three years as membership director for the Rome Floyd Chamber before being tapped as interim president upon the retirement of Al Hodge.
“The board of directors is extremely excited to have Jeanne take the permanent role as the leader of the Rome Floyd Chamber,” says 2019 Board Chair Elaine Abercrombie in a press release.
Abercrombie said the chamber board had plans to conduct a major candidate search but never with so much going on never got around to posting the job.
"I think it just worked out the way it was supposed to," Abercrombie said. "A couple of weeks ago I asked why are we considering posting this job because Jeanne is the perfect person for it and she's had a six-month interview."
Krueger believes her strengths fall into a number of categories including fundraising, marketing, business development and investor relations. She believes in cultivating long-lasting relationships with an attitude of servant leadership.
Abercrombie said Krueger has an in-grained love for the community that is comparable to her own and she knows the ins and outs of chamber business as well as anyone.
"Her resume is loaded," Abercrombie said.
Krueger has been married to Mark Krueger for 32 years. They have a daughter Shelby who is a Spanish teacher at Rome Middle School and a son Anderson who graduated with a degree in exercise science from Kennesaw State this past Thursday.