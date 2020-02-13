Kindred Hospital in Rome, a long term acute care hospital at 304 Turner McCall Blvd., will be closing this spring.
Kindred Healthcare, LLC, based in Louisville, Kentucky, leases the building from a third-party real estate investment partnership. The Hospital Authority of Floyd County owns the property the building is located on.
Floyd Medical Center contracts with Kindred in some acute care cases. FMC spokesman Dan Bevels confirmed the closing but did not have any specific comment regarding the decision.
Kindred Hospital administrators did not return calls to the Rome News-Tribune Thursday.
The facility is a 45-bed transitional care hospital that typically serves patients with chronic conditions who require longer stays.
It has a 12-bed Intensive Care Unit, which has traditionally served patients with acute breathing-related illnesses who may need to be hospitalized for three weeks or more at a time. The Rome center opened in 2011.
The closure will affect more than 70 employees. Dr. Brij Singh, an internal medicine specialist who has been in practice for nearly 30 years, serves as medical director for the hospital.
Overall, the hospital system reported annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion in 2019. It employs approximately 33,000 people across 46 states. The news in Rome comes after several recent closings.
In January, the Houston Chronicle reported Kindred would close four Texas locations, laying off over 500 employees. In February, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Kindred gave May 21 as the closing date for its Philadelphia location.