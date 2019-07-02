The Rome Floyd-County Development Authority voted to bring in Melissa Kendrick as the new president of economic development for Rome and Floyd County at a called meeting this morning.
Kendrick was the 2018 chair of the Georgia Economic Developers Association and will take the helm on August 1. Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman will be making a move over to work with Kendrick in her new role.
According to a press release:
Kendrick brings over 25 years of experience and was described during the meeting as a self starter with an optimistic attitude.
"I look forward to working with the board and other economic development stakeholders in Rome and Floyd County to develop a cohesive strategy for quality economic growth," Kendrick said. "The leadership has already made some important decisions that will take economic development to the next level and I am excited to be part of this dynamic future."
Most recently, she served as the president of the Development Authority of Polk County. Throughout her career she has directly contributed to the creation of over 850 jobs and $330 million in new investments.
Kendrick has experience with the startup of new development authorities as well as merging development authorities and chambers of commerce. She is also experienced in collaboration, grant writing, leadership development and film.