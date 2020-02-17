Restaurateur Eric Tant has big plans for his new John Henry's Grill, 233 Broad Street.
"It's going to be a comfortable casual restaurant with more of a steak house theme," Tant said.
Chef Tant said he expects to offer an American grill cuisine lunch with burgers and smoked wings, what Tant refers to as good comfortable food. There will be a full salad bar, a little larger than the salad bar at Knucklehead's in Rockmart, which is also owned by Tant.
"We definitely need something like that," said Rome Downtown Development Executive Director Amanda Carter. "I'm really excited about it, filling that space. It's a really large building in the 200 block."
He's always been interested in having a restaurant in Rome and believes there is no place better than the 200 block of Broad Street to take that step.
"I've always been drawn to that building," Tant said. "I love the parking deck behind it and the aesthetics outside."
Tant will be joined by Executive Chef Any Miller who is no stranger to Rome either. Miller, who was trained at the famous French Cordon Bleu cooking school will also bring a flair for the French style to John Henry's as well.
John Henry's is a family name for Tant.
"My dad's name is John and my grandfather is Henry," Tant said. "They are two individuals who have influenced my my whole life ... I want to represent them well."
Tant is completely renovating the interior of the former Johnny's New York Style Pizza/LYRIKZ location that was owned by Bob Blumberg.
"When you walk in it's going to be a totally different feel. You will not remember Johnny's when you walk in the door," Tant said.
John Henry's will be open seven days a week and anticipates hiring 30 to 35 employees. The restaurant will continue to offer full bar service.
He's shooting to open sometime between mid-March and early April, depending on how long the renovations take.