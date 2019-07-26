Interim Rome Floyd Chamber President/CEO Jeanne Krueger has been voted to fill the role on a permanent basis by the Chamber's Board of Directors.
According to a Friday morning press release by the Rome Floyd Chamber:
"Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors unanimously vote to hire Jeanne Krueger as President/CEO, effective immediately.
Krueger has spent the past seven months serving as Interim Director, providing continuity and leadership for both members and staff, while working diligently with the community at large to broaden the Chamber’s role in the future success of Rome and Floyd County.
'The Board of Directors is extremely excited to have Jeanne take the permanent role as the leader of the Rome Floyd Chamber,' says 2019 Board Chair Elaine Abercrombie. 'Her effort and willingness to work with others to mold the vision of our Chamber moving forward speaks volumes about the person we are now proud to call President/CEO. The initiatives and ideas she will be bringing to the table paint a bright future for not only our Chamber, but the community as a whole.'
Krueger is no stranger to Rome. She is a graduate of West Rome High School and Shorter College, and resides with her husband of 32 years, Mark. Her daughter Shelby is a Spanish teacher at Rome Middle School and her son Anderson graduated with a degree in Exercise Science from Kennesaw State University.
Along with her 7 months in the Interim Director role, her resume includes 25 years of Chamber experience, most of which were spent as a consultant with the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Krueger served as the Membership Development Manager at the Rome Floyd Chamber for the three years prior to her latest appointment and during that time membership ballooned to the over 900 members that make up the Chamber today.
'Her experience and relationships make her the perfect hire for this position,' says Abercrombie. 'The Chamber and our community can look forward to what will be accomplished under her direction.'"