Incentives for industry up for discussion by economic development team
Currently a company must pay at least $10.50 an hour, $3.25 an hour above minimum wage, to qualify for incentives which could typically include job tax credits and property tax abatements. Greater Rome Chamber President Al Hodge reminded members of the authority that the salary figure is one part of a larger formula that companies need to meet before becoming eligible for an incentive package. Other factors include the specific level of capital investment a company is going to make in bringing jobs to the community, a company must also pay some health insurance and offer some sort of retirement plan to be eligible for job tax credits and/or a tax abatement package.
Development Authority Chairman Pete McDonald, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, told the panel that it has been 10 years since the salary figure was last adjusted.
“There have been some suggestions to move that to $11 an hour,” McDonald said. “We have talked about allowing maybe up to 20 percent of the jobs below that.”
Floyd County Commission Chairwoman Rhonda Wallace, a member of the authority, said she felt like increasing the minimum would be a good move.
“If we’re going to give our resources to them we should ask more,” Wallace said.
Ben McElrath, who sits on the authority by virtue of his position as chairman of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, said that as a representative of the manufacturing sector he didn’t think companies should be put into a box as it relates to salary requirements.
“Most of them pay higher than that rate anyway,” McElrath said. “But if somebody was going to come to town and invest $20 million and their average rate was $10.50, I would think we would want that company in Rome.”
McElrath also suggested to the authority that Rome gets pretty excited when a new restaurant or retail store comes to town, but they don’t pay anywhere near the $10.50 an hour figure. Hodge responded to McElrath saying that restaurants don’t receive property tax incentives. He said there has never been a requirement that a manufacturer pay more than the federal minimum wage.
“There is however, after previous discussions, the question of where is the win-win when the community puts incentives on the table,” Hodge said.
Authority member Doc Kibler said he doesn’t know where the sweet spot is for a minimum salary and still keeping Rome and FloydCounty competitive with other communities, which are frequently trying to attract the same company.
McElrath said if the authority was concerned about good press, it should take steps to point out all of the industries across the community that are paying well above the $10.50 an hour wage. He said the authority should take a hard look at what adjacent communities, such as Bartow and Gordon counties, require to qualify for incentives. Hodge said that communities are “all over the place” in the way they do their incentives. He explained that some even go so far as to stipulate pay levels for each of the various occupations within the company.
“We don’t want to get that bureaucratic,” Hodge said. “We have lost companies to other communities where they wanted to pay $8.50 an hour but yet they wanted major incentives. One of those companies that went to another community is having a very difficult time finding employees and not having turnover while paying $8.50.”
An examination of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics at some of the mean hourly wages for trades in Rome and Floyd County shows that team assemblers earn about $13.51 an hour; cut, punch and press machine operators make about $16.50; textile winders and twisters get $13.56 an hour; while extrusion and forming machine setters receive about $13.26 an hour.
Hodge said it was not unusual for prospects of site selection consultants to ask where the compensation threshold is for a company to attract the appropriate labor pool.
The Chamber president said it was obvious that more discussions need to take place because if a change to the salary requirement is made it needs to have unanimous support. He also made it clear the Chamber is not recruiting industries strictly at $10.50 an hour, but seeking to find companies willing to pay even better wages to attract and retain a quality workforce.
McDonald instructed the economic development team to survey what other communities are doing with respect to their salary requirements.
“Please know that just as we guard what deals we are doing, it is difficult to get exact numbers. But we’ll do our best,” Hodge said
Kibler reminded the authority it is important to be sensitive to existing industries about bringing in companies that are going to pay a higher wage which could lure some of the existing company’s workforce away.
“We don’t want to have some knee-jerk reaction that ends up being tough on our local workforce,” Kibler said. Hodge said existing industries have the opportunity to get more in the way of incentives when they expand than a new company coming into town.
“That is the fundamental premise for all of this, if existing manufacturers don’t benefit, then why would a new company be able to benefit?” Hodge asked.
The authority agreed to have a joint meeting with the GREIA board to get even more input from the manufacturing sector.
“As much as we want to close a deal, all of us want to be open and have integrity with the companies that are coming here,” Hodge said.
Chairman McDonald said that the authority wants to make sure the community is getting, “the best bang we can for the investment the community is making in these various projects.”