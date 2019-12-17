Rome-based Hydro Dynamics was honored Tuesday by the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority for receiving a prestigious GLOBE award from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Doug Mancosky, Chief Science Officer at Hydro Dynamics said the company was honored by the state for making sales in Gibraltar, Sweden and Denmark during 2018.
Going forward, the company has already qualified for the award in 2019 with sales to three more new countries this year.
The Shock Wave Reactor technology is being used in the brewery industry in Denmark and Sweden while the client in Gibraltar is using the patented technology in pharmaceuticals. Hydro Dynamics has won the GLOBE award five years in a row for entering new international markets with their Shock Wave Power Reactor.
"Being a small company exporting is often times not the easiest thing in the work to do. It's a tremendous amount of extra paperwork and hassle," Mancosky said. "Back in 2009, we started exporting out of necessity. During the Great Recession a lot of companies that we were dealing with in the United States had put on spending freezes. We knew there were international markets with an interest in our product and we just kind of continued that trend."
Exports now account for about 20% of their business.
The Shock Wave Power Reactor technology is used in diverse industries from petroleum to food products. The technology looks like a pump and in the brewery business, the pump is able to extract additional flavor from hops, one of the most expensive ingredients in the brewing process.
The reactor can double the amount of flavor from hops and Mancosky said that results in a fast and easy payback for the brewer.