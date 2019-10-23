It now appears that the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is likely to construct ten new units on Charlton Street at the entrance to Summerville Park in two different phases.
The first phase will probably include half of the units, with the remainder coming online after the authority closes on deals to take over the Ashland Park Apartments and construct a new development at Altoview Terrace in East Rome, Executive Director Sandra Hudson told the NWGHA board of directors Wednesday.
The agency will use neighborhood stabilization funds to help construct the first five units and those will have to be completed and leased up by June 30, 2020.
Howard Gibson, the new director of construction and modernization for the authority said he has applied to have electricity and gas cut off at the buildings which sit on the lots in Summerville Park and once that is accomplished, the city can move forward with demolition of the building to pave the way for the new construction.
Gibson also told the board that a request to rezone the property for multi-family residential status will be heard by the Planning Commission on Nov. 7 and then go to the full city commission for approval later in the month.
The HUD office in Atlanta is holding up the real estate closing prior to the start of construction at Altoview Terrace. HUD still has not signed off on the site for the project.
The new development is located on the same site along Spring Creek Street as units which were demolished several years ago. Since the area is in a "high minority concentration zone," HUD has to undertake a special review of the site, Hudson's Administrative Assistant Hannah Phillips told the board.
Another issue discussed during the meeting was a disagreement over the appraisal of the Ashland Park Apartments. Housing authority attorney Stewart Duggan said those disagreements are holding up the closing of that deal.
In his modernization report, Gibson said asbestos removal from High Rise One at the corner of North Fifth Avenue and West Tenth Street is moving along well in preparation for a conversion of a portion that building into a personal care home.
New duplex units on East 12th Street are nearing completion and two new single-family homes on Maple Avenue are almost ready for tenants.
Housing Director Melvin Scott told the board he is planning to open a waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers in November. The last time that happened, over 1,000 applications were taken over a three-days. The actual dates for the wait list to open have not been determined.