Building Department reports are indicating that 2019 has been a banner year for the construction of new single family homes in Rome and Floyd County.
Through the end of August, the department has issued 186 permits for new single family homes. That's up from 120 permits issued through the month of August a year ago. Many of the city permits, 62 thus far this year, have been in the Walton Creek subdivision between Wilkerson Road and Burnett Ferry Road in West Rome.
Rome Building Department Director Howard Gibson and Community Development Director Bekki Fox indicated five more dilapidated structures will be demolished before the end of the month.
In his last meeting before joining the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, Gibson told Community Development committee members Tuesday his department had approved the demolition of 60 structures so far this year because of code enforcement issues.
The next five to come down will be located at 13 North McLin St., 110 Cherokee St., 28 Willingham St,, 110 Ross St. and 212 East 14th St.
City crews will do the demolition work and be reimbursed by the Community Development office from funds that are part of a Community Development block grant.
"That will be cheaper and faster than us bidding that out to a private contractor," Fox said. "We expected Monday September 16 to get the final approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to move forward."
Fox also said four of the new homes at Pollock Street and South Broad Street, built through a partnership with the South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, have buyers who were qualified and one has already been sold.
Funds from those sales will be used to build three more new homes on Peachtree Street.
Downtown Rome Development Director Amanda Carter showed off a new DDA website, www.downtownromega.us, which committee Chairperson Wendy Davis described as "spectacular."
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Program Director Emma Wells also unveiled a new website, www.keepromefloydbeautiful.org which she called, "much more user friendly."
A community clean up day along Armuchee Connector will be held for Floyd County employees this Friday. A similar event for city employees is scheduled for Oct. 18 at a location to be determined.
Plans for a scrap tire recycling event are also in the works with a tentative date of Oct. 19. Wells said she is still awaiting the release of grant funds to pay for the disposal of the tires before locking down the date.