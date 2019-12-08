The housing market in Rome and Floyd County has made a major comeback since the housing bubble burst a decade ago. The Rome Floyd Building Inspection office has issued 29% more permits for new single-family housing starts through the end of November than it did a year ago.
James Martin, head building official, said that 69 new single-family permits had been issued for homes within the city limits this year and 174 had been issued in the unincorporated area of Floyd County. Those numbers are up from 34 in the city and 154 in the county through the end of November last year.
Bill Temple, at Toles, Temple & Wright Real Estate in Rome, is the new president of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors. Temple is bullish on the local housing market, and the commercial market as well.
“Small- to mid-sized office sales are still slower, but improving,” he said.
Temple said that residential sales are doing well at a lot of price points. However there is still a significant shortage of homes in the $125,000 to $200,000 price range.
“That’s not just a problem in Rome, it’s a problem in a number of areas,” Temple said.
The costs of labor and materials have gotten to the point where the price points can only drop to a certain level and offer the builders a reasonable return on their investment.
“We’ve got to do something that is going to capture the buyer that wants to buy newer construction between $130,00 and $180,000,” Temple said. “Until we figure that out, we’ve got them leaving Rome to go to Acworth or wherever.”
Georgia Real Estate Commissioner Lynn Dempsey, a Rome native, agreed with Temple that the mid-priced housing market is an issue all across the state.
“It’s a serious problem because of how things have gotten price-wise,” said Dempsey.
The commissioner recognizes that there is an income disparity across the state but does not believe that the housing market is a direct reflection of that.
“So many organizations are working to ameliorate that and make it a better situation. I’m very hopeful,” Dempsey said.
Dempsey believes that Rome has been a leader in addressing the housing situation, particularly the quality of the new housing that is going up.
Several of the mega residential builders have come into the Rome market in recent years to acquire platted subdivisions that were never built out when the housing bubble burst 10 to 12 years ago.
The commissioner said that probably the biggest problem that builders have today is finding help.
“The labor market is so tight. It’s really tight,” Dempsey said.
The labor issue varies from builder to builder. Phillip Burkhalter, owner of Phillip Burkhalter Builders, has been in business in Rome for over 20 years. He said he managed to hang on to most of his subcontractors through the recession.
“They take care of me. They know they’re going to get paid when they get through with a job,” Burkhalter said.
Over the last three years, Burkhalter has managed to find plenty of work to keep crews going, particularly at his Kingswood Estates subdivision.
Burkhalter said that the cost of materials has been an issue, particularly concrete for slabs.
“It’s uncontrollable,” he said, referring to the rising cost of concrete.
He also said that working with the major utilities to get gas and power to construction sites has been a challenge. It can be up to a month from the time he makes a request for service. During the winter months, that can really slow him down because he doesn’t want drywall and paint contractors working inside a cold house.
“When I start putting floors in, and paint and cabinets, my houses are acclimated around 75 degrees,” Burkhalter said.
Mark Brewster, president of Garden Lakes Realty, said the Rome market is in pretty good shape.
For the home builders and Realtors to experience the next big positive bump, he said, what’s missing is an influx of new residents. That is an issue both the Rome Floyd Chamber and the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority are well aware of.
“We’re not building as much as we used to and a lot of that has to do with the people. We need more people in Rome and Floyd County,” Brewster said.
Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said that growing the population is a priority.
“For us it’s two-fold,” she said. “It’s continuing to work with our existing industries. If they are able to add jobs, we want to make sure that Rome and Floyd County is the place to add jobs.”
She also is working to make sure that people who want to start a business know that Rome and Floyd County is a good place to make a start, particularly in the healthcare and emerging technology sectors.
Krueger also said, in addition to homes for sale, the availability of quality rental homes can be an issue in Rome.
“Younger people love to be near the trails, near the rivers — and many of them want to rent. We hope that more will be built and developed to fit into that equation also,” she said.