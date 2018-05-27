Housing authority serving as its own general contractor for new homes
The housing authority, which serves residents in Rome and Rockmart, has raised more than a few eyebrows with construction of the modern units in side-by side developments, the Willingham at Division Street 27-apartment development and the 10-uniit Village Green complex, a "green" development with a variety of energy-efficient features.
Joe Wright Village is the latest development, a gated-public housing community off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which will feature eight single-family homes and ten duplex units when the entire community is completed.
Executive Director Sandra Hudson adopted a philosophy for public housing from Steve Bennett, a previous director of the agency.
"If I wouldn’t live in it, why would somebody else want to live in it?" Hudson said.
Working with her board of directors, which includes Chairwoman Lee Hight, Jim Keaten, Lillie Dyar, Hilda Curtis, Mary Helen Heaner and Michael Taylor, the agency has made a sincere effort to upgrade living conditions for low- and moderate-income Romans.
The housing authority has acted as its own general contractor for the Joe Wright Village project, and will take that role moving forward with replacement housing along the Maple Street and East 12th Street corridors in East Rome.
Greg Huggins has been hired to serve as the licensed general contractor for the authority to oversee its projects.
Hudson said that by serving as general contractor, the authority is able to eliminate at least 14 percent of the overhead from projects, plus another seven percent in sales taxes when purchasing materials.
"It's a way we can save money and build nicer units, more sustainable units," Hudson said.
The agency does hire out sub-contractors, but strictly for the purpose of providing the labor. Hudson explained that since the agency is a quasi-governmental unit, it is not required to pay sales taxes.
The savings from serving as its own general contractor, and points earned from the purchase of materials on a credit card, allow the agency to pour the savings and benefits back into the projects and programming for the housing authority.
"We get one point for every dollar we spend on our American Express," said Hudson. "For the month of March we earned approximately 80,000 points for that one month, and we took 16 of our youth to Washington D.C. We didn't use housing authority money, we used American Express points."
Hudson said that it was the first flight for many of the youngsters and they got an opportunity to learn more about our nation's capitol.
Hudson said there is not a separate name for the contracting arm of the agency, and that at some point it will probably fall under the arm of the Appalachian Housing and Redevelopment Corp. non-profit subsidiary.
NWGHA Director of Technical Services Norman Pleger has taken on the role of head contractor. He has been with the housing agency for a little less than a year.
Pleger said the authority is getting ready to build three two-bedroom homes and one two-bedroom duplex along the Maple Avenue and East 12th Street corridors. The authority was able to use Neighborhood Stabilization Project funding from the Obama administration for the demolition of dilapidated housing in that area and the five new units will be the first phase of replacement housing in the East Rome corridors.
Hudson said the authority was in the process of hiring a different licensed GC that will be over the Maple and East 12th Street projects. That individual is also likely to serve as the superintendent for two Rental Assistance Demonstration conversions of homes at High Rise One and Park Homes .
The authority has been seeking for at least five years to become a certified developer of tax-credit housing, which would make the authority itself eligible to compete for money to build new low- to moderate-income housing that is funneled through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs annually.
The agency has partnered with Ashland Park Partners and Hammond Developmentto essentially take over management of the Ashland Park Apartments near the intersection of Ga. 53 and the Veterans Memorial Bypass. It has also partnered with Vantage for the conversion of units at Willingham Village from pure public housing to Rental Assistance Demonstration housing.
RAD projects involve the conversion and modernization of older public housing into long-term project-based Section 8 housing which requires residents to pay a certain percentage of their income for rent. Use of tax credit financing for the conversion leverages private capital for funding of the conversion and upgrades to the housing stock without tapping directly into government funding.
Rea Ventures will be the partner with the housing authority for the High Rise and Park Home conversions.
"DCA and the investors would have to approve the housing authority as a construction agency, which is why the person we hire for the Maple Street/East 12th Street development would work as a superintendent on the RAD projects to help us earn points as a construction agency that would allow us to do our own construction under our own name in the future," Hudson said.
Being approved as a lead developer and contractor would mean additional development fees for the housing authority, all of which would be plowed back into improving the housing for residents of public housing.
"Most of these people don't want to be in public housing," Hudson said. "They just don't have any place else to go."