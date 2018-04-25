Housing authority agrees to MOU for development of new low-income housing in East Rome
Northwest Georgia Housing Authority officials agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with Atlanta-based developer Rea Ventures for a partnership to develop new low-income housing in East Rome.
The housing agency would be a 51 percent developer of the project with Rea Ventures, based in Atlanta, holding 49 percent interest in the development which will provide housing at several sites in East Rome.
All of the units would be made available as project-based Section 8 rental properties which require residents to pay a portion of their income for rent. NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson said 12 scattered site units along Maple Street and East Twelfth Street would be earmarked for people who have had issues with homelessness or are developmentally disabled.
The housing agency plans to seek nine percent tax credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to help finance the project. if the authority is unable to win the competitive process to receive the tax credits that it would probably re-apply again in 2019, attorney Stewart Duggan said.
A contract was also approved with Health Management Associates to better equip the housing agency to provide aid to many of its residents who need additional in-home services.
"Frankly our folks can't afford a nursing home," Chairwoman Lee Hight told the board.
Health management Associates will develop a policies and procedures manual and train housing authority staff in a variety of home care provider services for elderly residents of public housing.
The authority is still seeking approval for the conversion of 24 units in one of the high-rise apartment buildings for personal care home status.