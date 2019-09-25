The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has agreed to pay a Chattooga County-based hotel developer $540,000 for property at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Charlton Street, the entrance to Summerville Park.
The site had been proposed for a Sleep Inn however residents of Summerville Park objected vigorously to the project, prompting a search for an alternative development that led to involvement by the housing authority.
Mayor Bill Collins, himself a resident of Summerville Park, told members of the housing authority board of directors Wednesday morning was "a great win for Summerville Park and an even bigger win for the City of Rome. We're proud to partner with an agency that has done nothing but improve the quality of life for residents of Rome."
The housing authority will spend $40,000 of its own non-federal dollars and take out a $500,000 12-month loan at 3.99% interest from Synovus Bank to pay for the rest of the purchase price.
NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson said the authority hopes to use a combination of developers fees from other projects and Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to actually pay off the loan.
Architect Bill Jones said the housing authority plans call for five buildings to be constructed on the 1.31 acre-tract.
Three of the five would be one-bedroom duplex units while the other two would be two-bedroom duplexes. Hudson said the plan is to move quickly and have the one-story duplexes available and leased up by June 30, 2020.